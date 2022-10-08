A large fire erupted on the Crimean bridge which connects Russia and Crimea sending vast column of black smoke and flames billowing into the sky. A part of the bridge has partially collapsed into the sea. A footage circulating on social media reportedly shows the exact moment when a part of Crimean Bridge collapsed following a loud explosion and subsequent fire. The explosion took place around 6 AM on Saturday. Viral videos from the bridge show a fiercely burning fire accompanied by a vast column of black smoke. Video: Huge Fire Erupts on Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea After Fuel Tanker Explosion

Watch Viral Footages of Crimea Bridge Fire:

⭕️🇺🇦 #UkraineRussiaWar : The moment of the strike on #Crimea bridge. The strike took place at 06:00 AM pic.twitter.com/VONAElBNUy — 🅻-🆃🅴🅰🅼 (@L_Team10) October 8, 2022

Baza says witnesses in Kerch report a fire and explosions in the area of the railroad portion of the Crimean Bridge.https://t.co/u2iXx0t7Am pic.twitter.com/RKLjbChwba — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 8, 2022

🚨 Explosion on the #Kerch bridge which connects Russia to Crimea. Part of structure has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/wOntlXUvUh — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) October 8, 2022

The Crimean Bridge has been hit, either by a missile or a sabotage attack. Strikes at the heart of Vladimir Putin’s prestige. He went to war to take Kyiv only to find that he can’t even protect Crimea. He’ll be looking for some way to respond. pic.twitter.com/3j9kvksp5O — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)