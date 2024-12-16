Cyclone Chido, the strongest storm to ever hit Mayotte, has left widespread destruction on the French Indian Ocean island. With winds exceeding 225 km/h (140 mph), the storm struck on Saturday, flattening entire neighbourhoods and leaving thousands homeless. François-Xavier Bieuville, Mayotte’s prefect, fears the death toll could reach thousands, particularly in the island’s poorest areas where makeshift metal shacks were obliterated. Mayotte’s vital services, including water and electricity, have been severely disrupted. Rescue efforts are underway, but damaged roads, airports, and power lines hinder relief operations. Emergency teams and medical staff from Réunion have arrived, with French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau set to visit the island on Monday to assess the devastation. Bieuville described the scene as “apocalyptic,” adding that Muslim burial traditions complicate tracking the true human toll. France has pledged additional support to aid recovery efforts in this unprecedented disaster. Cyclone Chido Update: Tropical Cyclone Batters France’s Mayotte, Hundreds Feared Dead.

Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte

The small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte has been absolutely devastated by Category 4 Cyclone Chido, with entire neighborhoods flattened and hundreds feared dead. The island was battered by extreme winds over 136 mph (220 km/h). pic.twitter.com/g5lcMfVwBQ — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) December 15, 2024

🧵 I wonder if the catastrophic situation in Mayotte will get more attention than drones that aren't drones. Where's the hysteria about this. Where's MSM 🤬 Cyclone Chido has devastated Mayotte, a small island in the Indian ocean with gusts of at least 226 kilometres per hour… pic.twitter.com/Mk65WPGCte — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) December 15, 2024

Cyclone in Mayotte: "Everything has flown away, there is almost nothing left", say, devastated residents. Cyclone Chido killed at least 14 people on the French Indian Ocean island territory of Mayotte, a security source told AFP Sunday.#Mayotte #Mozambique #Rain #Wind #Chido pic.twitter.com/c54sTnW4ss — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) December 15, 2024

