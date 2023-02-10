Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is hurtling towards Australia’s Norfolk island and New Zealand with its impacts due to be felt from Sunday, February 12. All exams and classes will be held online in New Zealand due to Cyclone Gabrielle. The cyclone which is now a severe category three storm is expected to last till Tuesday. Scroll down to check the live position and movement of the system on Windy. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Malatya.

Cyclone Gabrielle Live Tracker Map on Windy:

