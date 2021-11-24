NASA shared a launch video of the world's first mission to test asteroid-deflection technology named the DART Mission on Twitter. NASA tweeted the video along with the caption, "Asteroid Dimorphos: we're coming for you!" The SpaceX rocket carrying the DART blasted off at 1:21 am EST (06:21 UTC).

Watch the video of the launch here:

Asteroid Dimorphos: we're coming for you! Riding a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, our #DARTMission blasted off at 1:21am EST (06:21 UTC), launching the world's first mission to test asteroid-deflecting technology. pic.twitter.com/FRj1hMyzgH — NASA (@NASA) November 24, 2021

