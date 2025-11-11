Tension gripped Dhaka late Monday night, November 10, as multiple crude bomb blasts, sporadic gunfire, and incidents of arson were reported across key areas, including Motijheel, Paltan, and Mirpur. The violent episodes, which erupted ahead of political rallies scheduled for November 13, have raised serious security concerns in the Bangladeshi capital. Several vehicles and roadside shops were torched as emergency responders rushed to the scene, though no casualties have been officially confirmed. Police have termed the coordinated attacks as "acts of sabotage" intended to incite panic before the November 13 "Dhaka Lockdown" programme announced by the banned Awami League. Dhaka Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Cargo Warehouse at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh, Flight Operations Suspended (See Pics and Videos).

Multiple Blasts, Gunfire Erupt in Dhaka Before ‘Lockdown’ Protest

🚨Yesterday Delhi Earlier Islamabad Now Dhaka Multiple bomb blasts, gunfire and arson reported across Bangladesh’s capital ahead of next week’s political rallies pic.twitter.com/C5WPuQWtgJ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

