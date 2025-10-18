A massive fire broke out in the cargo warehouse of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday around 2:15 PM, causing the suspension of all flight operations, local media reported. The blaze triggered a swift response, with fire teams from the airport, Bangladesh Air Force and other emergency agencies launching a joint effort to contain it. The extent of damage remains unclear, but visuals show thick smoke billowing from the site. Authorities are investigating the cause while ensuring passenger safety. Panic in the Sky: Air China Flight CA139 Diverted After Battery in Luggage Catches Fire Mid-Air; Video Surfaces.

Fire Erupts at Dhaka Airport Cargo Warehouse, Flights Suspended

Flight operations suspended as blaze breaks out in Dhaka airport cargo zone; Air force, Navy join efforts to douse fire Photos: Collected from airport sources Link in comments#FireAccident #DhakaAirport #TBSNews pic.twitter.com/NvT8jdTm0k — The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) October 18, 2025

#BREAKING : A massive fire has broken out at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. According to Talha Bin Jasim, an official from the Fire Service Media Cell, the fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the airport’s Cargo Village near Gate No. 8.… pic.twitter.com/RqTtRMrHy8 — Himalaya 🇧🇩 (@Himalaya1971) October 18, 2025

A massive fire has broken out in a cargo warehouse at Dhaka International Airport. 25 units of the fire service are working to control the fire. All flight operations at Dhaka International Airport have been announced to be closed. pic.twitter.com/e4GVcITPQQ — Hossain Tareq (@HossainTareq6) October 18, 2025

