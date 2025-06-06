Hostilities escalated between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 5, as the two attacked each other publicly on social media platform X. As the verbal spat spiraled, Musk, who was once a close ally of Trump after the US Presidential Elections, dropped a bombshell claiming that US President Donald Trump is named in the Epstein files. Explaining why the records remain sealed, Musk wrote on X, "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" This came just hours after Trump criticised Musk over his opposition to the controversial "Big Beautiful Bill". As the two foes exchanged barbs on social media, the tech mogul went on to agree to a post that called for Trump's impeachment and suggested JD Vance as his replacement. As Trump hinted at retaliation by threatening Musk’s federal contracts, while Musk slammed the President’s “ingratitude” and warned that “the truth will come out.” Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Went ‘Crazy’, US President Suggests Terminating Tesla CEO’s Federal Contracts To ‘Save Billions and Billions of Dollars’.

Elon Musk: Trump in Epstein Files

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Elon Musk Agrees to Trump’s Impeachment on X Post

