US President Donald Trump seems to have softened his stand on the H-1B visa programme, saying America has to bring in talent from around the world as it does not have “certain talents” in the country. “I agree but you also do have to bring in talent,” Trump said, responding to a question in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News on whether the H-1B visa issue will not be a big priority for his administration and if one wants to raise wages for American workers, the country cannot be flooded with hundreds of thousands of foreign workers. When Ingraham noted that "we have plenty of talent”, Trump said, “No, you don’t, no you don’t. You don’t have certain talents. And people have to learn.” “You can't take people off an unemployment line, and say, ‘I'm going to put you into a factory, we're going to make missiles, ” Trump added. H-1B Visa Update: Donald Trump Tightens H-1B Rules, Introduces 100,000 USD Annual Fee.

US President Donald Trump on H-1B Visa

NOW - Trump says that H1B immigrants are necessary since there are not plenty of talented Americans. Laura: "We have plenty of talented people here!" Trump: "No, you don't. No, you don't... No, you don't have... You don't have certain talents and you have to... People have to… pic.twitter.com/xEfZRIbKPd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2025

