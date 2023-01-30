Amid the mass layoffs by tech companies across the globe, Drugmaker Amgen has laid off 300 employees in United States. According to a report in Reuters, about 1.2 percent of the total workforce has been sacked. The drugmaker cited organisational changes to its commercial team for the layoffs. Till December 31, 2021, the company had about 24,200 staff members spread across 50 countries. Google Layoffs: Employee Says He Was Notified of Being Fired While Feeding His Newborn at 2 AM.

