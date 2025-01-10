Indore-based TaskUs, a BPO and digital transformation service company fired over 300 employees without any prior notice. A video of TaskUs employees went viral on social media in which they addressed the company staff and said that they mistreated and laughed while informing about the layoffs. Over 300 TaskUs employees were fired in the name of project closure and fraud which made the employees angry. Employees who said they were innocent of the matter and were being punished for irregularity in the project. TaskUs employees protested outside the company, many furious and some crying over the decision. One of the employee said, 'We need out job back'. Layoffs Begin at Partner Organisations As Meta Ends Fact-Checking Program for Facebook and Instagram: Report.

TaskUs Fired Employees Protest Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gajendra Vishwakarma (@gajendra_gajju_2017)

