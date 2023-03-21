A massive earthquake jolted Afghanistan in the late evening on Tuesday. According to reports, tremors of the earthquake were also felt in India, Pakistan, and other surrounding countries. Reportedly, the quake also hit India's neighbouring country Pakistan. Several users from Pakistan took to social media to report the earthquake in the country. One user said that quake hit Lahore and Peshawar while others said that tremors were felt in various parts of the country. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale Hits Afghan Country; Tremors Felt in India and Pakistan.

Earthquake Strikes Pakistan:

#earthquake in Lahore & Peshawar May Allah keep everyone Safe 🤲 pic.twitter.com/Avw16Tr2W3 — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) March 21, 2023

Afghanistan, Pakistan Jolted by 6.5-Magnitude Quake

Strong earthquake felt across Pakistan: witnesses Afghanistan, Pakistan jolted by 6.5-magnitude quake: USGS — Shehzad Younis شہزاد یونس (@shehzadyounis) March 21, 2023

Earthquake-Centered in the Hindu Kush Region

Darn newspaper reports a 6.8 quake in Northern Pakistan. Centered in the Hindu Kush region. Hoping for minimal impact. #Pakistan #earthquake — Shehla Anjum (@anjumsheh) March 21, 2023

