An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan at around 1:26 PM (IST) on May 12. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre at 29.12°N latitude and 67.26°E longitude. So far, no immediate damage or casualties have been reported. It is to be noted that this is the third time that an earthquake of similar magnitude has struck the country in less than two weeks, with the most recent quake reported on May 5. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Pakistan, No Casualties Reported.

