An earthquake struck Pakistan today, May 5. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 16:00:05 Indian Standard Time IST) today. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. This is the second instance of an earthquake hitting the Asian country in less than a week. On April 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Asian Country.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 16:00:05 (IST) today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/KCEHhJWPoG — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

