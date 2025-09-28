Tech billionaire Elon Musk said sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "tried to get" him to his Island, but he refused, following the release of new documents that hinted at a potential association. In a press release, the House Committee On Oversight and Government Reform on September 26 referenced potential contact between Jeffrey Epstein and high-profile individuals, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Prince Andrew. The documents included a schedule that listed a possible visit by Elon Musk to Epstein’s island on December 6, 2014. Beside his name, a note is mentioned, "Is this still happening?" It remains uncertain from the records whether Musk actually went on the trip. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 27, 2025, Musk denied the claims and stated, “This is false.” He followed up the next day with a stronger message and said, “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.” Tesla CEO Musk also added, "Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt." Epstein Files: New Documents Suggest Elon Musk Planned Visit to Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island; Tesla CEO Dismisses Claim As ‘False’.

New Documents From Epstein’s Estate

🚨🚨 NEW DOCUMENTS FROM EPSTEIN'S ESTATE DETAILING HIS DAILY SCHEDULE: They show meetings with Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel, and a potential visit to Epstein’s Island for Elon Musk. Prince Andrew is listed as a passenger on Epstein’s jet. DOJ must release the Epstein files NOW. pic.twitter.com/lZC6qYQpnk — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 26, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘This Is False’

This is false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Epstein Tried To Get Me To Go to His Island and I Refused’

Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit. https://t.co/9Pd3LXFeFm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2025

