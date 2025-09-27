Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been named in the controversial Epstein files, which reportedly include high-profile names linked to Jeffrey Epstein. As per a report of Forbes, the documents released by the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Musk was allegedly mentioned in connection with a possible visit to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island. However, Musk has firmly denied the claim. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Septemebr 27, 2025, Tesla CEO Musk has dismissed the report and said, “this is false”. xAI Sues OpenAI: Elon Musk’s AI Company Files Lawsuit Against ChatGPT-Maker, Alleges Theft of Trade Secrets Through Hiring Former Employees.

Epstein's Estate Daily Schedule

🚨🚨 NEW DOCUMENTS FROM EPSTEIN'S ESTATE DETAILING HIS DAILY SCHEDULE: They show meetings with Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel, and a potential visit to Epstein’s Island for Elon Musk. Prince Andrew is listed as a passenger on Epstein’s jet. DOJ must release the Epstein files NOW. pic.twitter.com/lZC6qYQpnk — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 26, 2025

Musk Resonds to New Epstein Files

This is false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2025

