According to a New York Times reports, social media platform Twitter will delay the blue tick badge changes until after U.S. midterm elections. Reportedly, the U.S. midterm elections which will be held on Tuesday will decide whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will control the Congress. It must be noted that changes to Twitter's verification process came a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. Twitter Blue Roll Out in India Within a Month, Says Elon Musk.

Twitter To Delay Badge Changes

Twitter to delay badge changes until after U.S. midterm elections, the New York Times reports https://t.co/2IhWZPa8Fr pic.twitter.com/M6T570Sgkh — Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2022

