In another major blow to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhry has announced his resignation from the party and his decision to part ways with the party leader. The close aide of the former Pakistan PM is also mulling over leaving politics. "My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," Chaudhry wrote in a Twitter post. Fawad Chaudhry Booked For Alleged Bathroom Tap Theft: Case Filed Against Pakistan Leader For Stealing Taps, Electrical Wires From Govt School.

Fawad Chaudhry Quits PTI:

Ref. My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 24, 2023

