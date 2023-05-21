Mumbai, May 21: The Lahore High Court has received 11 police complaints (FIRs) involving Fawad Chaudhry, a prominent member of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), including one for a possible bathroom tap theft.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu heard the PTI leader's request for case specifics. The Punjab police provided a report regarding all the accusations made against Fawad Chaudhry at the hearing, according to The Tribune.

The PTI leader is the subject of complaint number 889/23 at Multan Cantonment Police Station. For this instance, Muzaffar Hanif filed the complaint. In this instance, pipes and a tap were taken from a school. The PTI leader is further charged with stealing electrical wiring from the Khairpur Bhatta Government Primary School.

According to the report, the former federal minister was charged with two offences at the Sarwar Road and Race Course Police Stations in Lahore, three offences at the Multan Cantonment, and one offence at Jalalpur Pirwala in Multan. The PTI leader was the subject of complaints, according to the newspaper, at the police stations in Attock, Jhelum, and Faisalabad.

The PTI leader's attorney expressed worry over the filing of fictitious charges against Fawad for political motives, pleading with the court to obtain information on every case and shield the former federal minister from harassment. The LHC changed the date of the hearing to May 22.

