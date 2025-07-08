Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is returning to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser, two decades after starting his career there as a junior analyst. His new role involves advising on geopolitical and economic matters, leveraging his experience in government and finance. Sunak has committed to donating his salary from Goldman Sachs to charity, reflecting his focus on public service. This appointment marks his first major career move since resigning as Conservative Party leader following the 2024 general election defeat. Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Says Day Got 'Even Better' With His 'Wife's Hometown Team RCB Making it to IPL Final' As He Enjoyed Watching England Score 400 Against West Indies (See Post).

Rishi Sunak Returns to Goldman Sachs

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as Senior Adviser, 20 years after starting there as a junior analyst He'll advise on geopolitics & donate his pay to charity Imagine casually adding Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom in your LinkedIn :) @RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/KyZxrO343D — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 8, 2025

