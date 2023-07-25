The personal chef of the late President Barack Obama drowned close to the family's Martha's Vineyard residence. Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia, was the paddleboarder whose corpse was found in Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The Obamas employed Campbell, who was in residence on Martha's Vineyard. At the time of the incident, the Obamas reportedly were not at home. Barack Obama Announces Death of Former US 'First Dog' Bo, Says 'Lost True Friend'.

Barak Obama’s Personal Chef Tafari Campbell Dies

BREAKING: Barack Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, found dead after drowning near the former president's Martha’s Vineyard home — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 24, 2023

