After a horrifying multi-vehicle collision that left one person dead and multiple pedestrians injured in downtown Gatlinburg, emergency services responded quickly to the accident, which happened in the centre of the well-known tourist town. Authorities claim that a woman's medical emergency, reportedly a seizure, caused the collision. She made the terrible decision to press the accelerator rather than the brake, which sent her car crashing into several other cars and pedestrians on a busy street. In order to control the chaotic situation, the area was promptly cordoned off, and emergency personnel raced to the scene to aid the victims. After the incident, at least six people were taken to local hospitals. Three victims were taken by ambulance, and three were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Centre. US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Multi-Vehicle Crash After Woman Suffers Seizure

UPDATE: According to officials, a woman reportedly had a seizure behind the wheel and accidentally accelerated, hitting several pedestrians and vehicles. One person is confirmed dead. — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) June 2, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: A mass casualty has been declared after multi-car crash happened hitting multiple pedestrians 📌#Gatlinburg | #Tennessee At this time Emergency crews are currently on the scene after officials declared a mass casualty eaincident in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.… pic.twitter.com/FpDmRDCtxx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)