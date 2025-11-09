In a tragic incident in Tampa, Florida, 22-year-old Silas Kenneth Sampson crashed a vehicle into a crowded bar patio while fleeing police, killing four people and injuring 13 others. The crash occurred around 12:45 AM (local time) near East 7th Avenue in Ybor, after the suspect drove recklessly at high speed and lost control. Three victims died on the spot, while a fourth succumbed at a hospital, and several others remain hospitalised with varying injuries. Police reported that the vehicle had been involved in prior street racing and a high-speed pursuit before the deadly impact. Tampa Police and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, with Chief Lee Bercaw calling it a "senseless tragedy" that endangered innocent lives. Silas Sampson was detained at the scene, and authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash. Florida Shocker: Man Holds 7-Year-Old Brother at Knife-Point in Hillsborough County, Shot Dead by Police During Rescue; Terrifying Bodycam Video Surfaces.

