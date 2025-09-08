Nepal is facing unrest as mass protests sweep across Kathmandu. As per reports, thousands of people have taken to the streets over the Government’s recent decision to ban major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and more. The ban, which was imposed last week in Nepal, comes after these platforms reportedly operated without registration. Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli reportedly responded and said, "I hear of a planned 'Gen Z rebellion. We are not against platforms or social networks, we are against lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling our country." Nepal Social Media Ban: Government Bans Social Media Platforms Including Facebook, Instagram, X for Operating Without Registration.

#WATCH | Nepal: Thousands of people protest in Kathmandu against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters.

#WATCH | Nepal: Thousands of people stage massive protest in Kathmandu against the ban on social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others.

#WATCH | Nepal | Protest turned violent in Kathmandu as people staged a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters.

Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli says, "...I hear of a planned 'Gen Z rebellion.' We are not against platforms or social networks, we are against lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling our country. For a year, we told social networks: register under Nepal's law, pay taxes, and be…

