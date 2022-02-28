The German football club Schalke confirmed that they have ended their long-time partnership with Gazprom due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Gazprom was due to sponsor the Champions League final, but the event has been moved to Paris in light of Russian military action against Ukraine. As far as Schalke is concerned, they removed Gazprom from their shirts last week and have now announced that the 16-year partnership between the club and company has ended early.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Schalke end partnership with Russian energy giant Gazprom

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 28, 2022

