Fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft on Sunday, August 3, after it violated restricted airspace over US President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey's Bedminster, Fox News reported. The incident occurred around 12:50 pm ET when the plane entered a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone, which resulted in a NORAD response. Military jets deployed flares to alert the pilot before escorting the aircraft out of the area. NORAD confirmed this was the second interception of the day and one of five unauthorised incursions into the restricted airspace over the weekend. Donald Trump Lashes Out at India-Russia Ties, Calls Their Economies ‘Dead’ Amid Trade Tensions.

US Fighter Jets Intercept Civilian Aircraft Over Donald Trump’s Golf Club

