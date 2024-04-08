Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, is reportedly said to have been poisoned in Pakistan. X, formerly Twitter, is abuzz that Hafiz Saeed has been poisoned and was admitted to the ICU after severe food poisoning. A user on X said that Hafiz Saeed, who is the mastermind behind the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist group, is admitted to the ICU and is battling a mysterious illness. The development comes a day after a report in IANS said that over 20 dreaded terrorists, who were on India’s most wanted list, were mysteriously killed in Pakistan and Canada over the last two years. How India’s ‘Most Wanted’ 20 Dreaded Terrorists Were Eliminated on Pakistani and Canadian Soil.

Hafiz Saeed Reportedly Poisoned in Pakistan

Hafiz Saeed Admitted in ICU

Social Media buzz on #HafizSaeed, mastermind behind the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, is currently in ICU, battling a mysterious illness. pic.twitter.com/qLTm67r8V9 — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) April 8, 2024

