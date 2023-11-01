Halloween 2023: Donald Trump, Melania Trump Take Part in Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party (Watch Video)

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, took part in a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, as seen in a viral video on social media. The video captures the couple engaging with fellow guests before taking their seats at a table. Notably, the former first couple opted not to wear costumes, in contrast to the other attendees who showcased their Halloween outfits. The event drew attention as the Trumps enjoyed the festivities at their well-known Florida residence. Donald Trump Lookalike Plays Street Cricket, England’s Barmy Army Shares Viral Video.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump Attend Mar-a-Lago Halloween Party

Oh no and now there’s video. DeSimps down so bad they need lifts! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/vMLZhbCvuJ — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) November 1, 2023

WATCH: Donald Trump and Melania spotted at Mar-a-Lago Halloween party pic.twitter.com/Imvs7ExNUU — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 1, 2023

