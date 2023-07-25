Former US president, Donaldo Trump, is known to all across the world. However, it is not unusual to spot the look-alike of the former US president. In a viral video shared by England cricket team’s biggest supporting group, Barmy Army, shows the lookalike of the former US President playing street cricket. Barmy Army, who took to Twitter to share the video of the same, and captioned it, “Donald Trump is a serious player.”

Donald Trump Lookalike Plays Street Cricket

Donald Trump is a serious player. pic.twitter.com/GrFAqFn9uw— England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 24, 2023

