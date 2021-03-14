'Papa is Missing You'! George, Charlotte and Louis Write Heart-Touching Mother's Day Messages For Granny Diana:

This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bys6OCqtTT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day 💐 (2/2) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

