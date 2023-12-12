Harvard President Claudine Gay is facing allegations that she violated Harvard's academic integrity regulations by plagiarising multiple parts of her 1997 Ph.D. thesis. Journalists Chris Brunet and Christopher Rufo found documents placed on X that contrast political scientist Gay's paper with previous writings by several writers and academic experts, some of which passages are replicated nearly word-for-word. Rufo cites a page 12 excerpt from Gay's dissertation as an example of how the Harvard president appears to "lift an entire paragraph" from a 1990 study written by Lawrence Bobo and Franklin Gilliam. Previously, Gay came under fire during her congressional hearing on December 5, when she neglected to make it plain that calling for the extermination of Jews would be against Harvard University's code of conduct. Gay subsequently expressed regret in an interview with The Harvard Crimson, stating, "I am sorry," in response to several demands for her resignation. US: Harvard University President Claudine Gay Apologises for Not Condemning Jewish Genocide Calls at Antisemitism Hearing.

Claudine Gay Accused of Plagiarism in Her 1997 Thesis

BREAKING: Harvard University president Claudine Gay has been accused of plagiarism in four papers — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 12, 2023

