Recently, the Rajasthan High Court censured a man for filing a petition accusing his wife of plagiarism in her research thesis. The Rajasthan High Court bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said that the court cannot be used to settle personal scores between the parties while rejecting the petition. "The platform of this Court cannot be permitted to be misused by way of filing such like writ petitions and the same has tantamount to abuse of process of law," the court remarked. According to the details of the case, in 2023, the petitioner-husband made a complaint to the University of Rajasthan seeking examination of his wife's research for plagiarism. The University had then constituted a committee to investigate the allegation, however, the petitioner said that no action was taken. Following this, he moved the high court. The Rajasthan High Court stated that the petitioner's job was over once he made the complaint. It further added that the University has constituted a committee to look into the allegations and they are expected to proceed in accordance with the law. ‘Marriage Is a Sacred and Divine Institution, Transcending Earthly Matters’, Says Rajasthan High Court While Quashing Rape Case After Accused Marries Victim.

Petitioner's Job Was Over Once He Made the Complaint

