A helicopter has gone missing in Nepal. According to initial report, the missing Manag Air helicopter was carrying six people including five foreign nationals. The chopper with the call sign 9NMV disappeared from radar at 10:12 AM (local time). "The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning," Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Authorities have launch a search and rescue operation. Japanese Military Helicopter Carrying Ten People Goes Missing After Disappearing From Radar, Search Operation Launched.

Helicopter Goes Missing in Nepal:

Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV (AS 50) which departed from Surke (Solukhumbu) to Kathmandu at 10:05 local time is out of contact. Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue. — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) July 11, 2023

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal. “The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul. The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off… pic.twitter.com/w1x0qM0QIW — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

