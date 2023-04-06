In a bizarre incident that took place in Japan, a Japanese military helicopter disappeared from the radar. According to reports, the Japanese military helicopter was carrying ten people when disappeared from the radar. After the incident came to light, Japan's coast guard said that they were searching for a missing military helicopter carrying 10 crew members after it disappeared from the radar. Coronavirus Effect in Japan: Government Survey Reveals 1.5 Million Japanese People Living As 'Hikikomori'; Here's Why.

Japanese Military Helicopter Disappears From Radar

BREAKING: Japanese military helicopter carrying ten people has disappeared from radar — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)