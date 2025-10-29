Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28, and brought along catastrophic winds, torrential rain, and a massive storm. The Category 5 Hurricane left a trail of destruction in places such as Mandeville, Black River and Montego Bay, with a church and homes destroyed and cars submerged in water as streets were flooded. Multiple videos showing the aftermath of the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica have surfaced online. One video showed cars were submerged as powerful wind gusts hit Mandeville in Jamaica, while another clip showed a gazebo collapsing in Montego Bay after Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm about 36 miles south in New Hope. Another video going viral on social media showed the historic St. John Parish Anglican Church in Black River being destroyed by Hurricane Melissa. Hurricane Melissa: ‘Storm of the Century’ Makes Landfall in Jamaica As Island Braces for Huge Damage (Watch Videos).

Video Shows Aftermath of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica's Black River

BREAKING: Aftermath of monster Category 5 Hurricane Melissa in Black River, Jamaica pic.twitter.com/TkiyTMLj8R — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 29, 2025

Cars Submerged in Mandeville After Hurricane Melissa Makes Landfall in Jamaica

Cars were submerged, and powerful wind gusts hit Mandeville, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vID5OqJ0jm — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 28, 2025

Gazebo Collapses in Montego Bay As Hurricane Melissa Makes Landfall

Watch a gazebo collapse as conditions worsen in Montego Bay, Jamaica, after Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm about 36 miles south in New Hope on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mKrJISV1Kw — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 28, 2025

Hurricane Melissa Causes Flooding in Streets of Western Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa tears through western Jamaica, ripping roofs from homes, flooding streets, and toppling trees as powerful winds hammer the region. pic.twitter.com/9Pkz04rAeT — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 28, 2025

Hurricane Melissa Made landfall Near New Hope, Jamaica

Melissa made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. It was the first time an Atlantic storm made landfall as a Category 5 since Hurricane Dorian in 2019. https://t.co/ZkbuFA0Q7T pic.twitter.com/QEYkcxaiWm — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 28, 2025

Hurricane Melissa Leaves Trail of Destruction in Mandeville, Black River and Montego Bay

WATCH: Historic St. John Parish Anglican Church in Black River, Jamaica destroyed by Hurricane Melissa Its foundation was laid in 1837, though the church is believed to be much older pic.twitter.com/Uq12u8Ftng — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) October 29, 2025

