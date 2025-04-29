A horrific incident in Chatham, Illinois, claimed the lives of at least four people, including children and teens, when a woman crashed her SUV through a daycare and after-school camp on April 28. The crash occurred around 3:20 PM at the YNOT After School Camp, located just south of Springfield. According to Illinois State Police, the vehicle drove through the east side of the building and exited through the west side. Four victims, aged between 4 and 18, were killed, while at least six others sustained injuries. One victim was inside the building at the time, while three others were outside. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was arrested and is currently under investigation. Los Angeles Road Accident: Truck Carrying Eggs Crashes on Interstate 5 Freeway in US, All Southbound Lanes Closed (See Pic).

