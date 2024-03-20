Iceland has been in a state of emergency following its fourth volcanic eruption since December. The emergency, declared in southern Iceland, comes as the volcano continues to spew smoke, bright orange lava into air days after eruption. Despite the “slow and steady” flow of lava, the situation has necessitated the declaration of an emergency. The videos of the volcano in Iceland has been doing rounds on social media. The eruption, which began between Stori-Skogfell and Hagafell on the Reykjanes Peninsula, marks the fourth such incident since December. According to the Icelandic Met Office, the lava flow on Saturday night was powerful and fast. The lava has reached the eastern side of the small fishing town of Grindavik, which had been evacuated in November due to a significant increase in earthquakes and tremors that also resulted in road damage. Iceland: Volcano Erupts in Reykjanes Peninsula, Prompts Evacuation in Blue Lagoon (Watch Video).

Iceland Volcano

A volcano in Iceland has erupted again, spewing giant fountains of lava: pic.twitter.com/B3FFnalXCP — DW News (@dwnews) March 17, 2024

Volcano in south #Iceland peninsula has erupted for the fourth time in a few months. pic.twitter.com/K7srJkl0Jm — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) March 16, 2024

