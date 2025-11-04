Anthropic has announced a partnership with Iceland’s Ministry of Education and Children to introduce its AI model, Claude, to teachers across the country. The collaboration marks one of the world’s first national AI education pilots. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 4, Anthropic said, "It's one of the world's first comprehensive national AI education pilots." Through this partnership, teachers from every region of the country will gain access to advanced AI tools to support their work in classrooms. X Developer Kit: Elon Musk-Run Platform Announces New XDK for Python, TypeScript To Build and Scale Apps.

Anthropic Partners With Iceland’s Ministry of Education and Children

We're announcing a partnership with Iceland's Ministry of Education and Children to bring Claude to teachers across the nation. It's one of the world's first comprehensive national AI education pilots: https://t.co/BC0Ziw27r8 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) November 4, 2025

