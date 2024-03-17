Reykjavik [Iceland], March 17 (ANI): A volcano erupted in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting the evacuation of Blue Lagoon and the nearby town of Grindavik, CNN reported citing Iceland's public broadcaster RUV.

Lava appeared to be flowing rapidly towards the north of Grindavik, just like it did during the volcanic eruption on February 8, according to the Icelandic Met Office, CNN reported, citing RUV report.

Also Read | Chicago Horror: Teenager Dies Protecting Mother in Domestic Attack by Knife-Wielding Ex-Boyfriend.

Icelandic Met Office said, "The fissure is about three kilometres long, and runs from Stora-Skogfell towards Hagafell."

The Blue Lagoon, located just an hour's drive from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, is one of the country's most popular tourist destination.

Also Read | Amnesty International Urges Pakistan Government for Immediate Restoration of X As Ban Enters 29th Day.

The site is part of southwest Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, which is also home to the country's main airport, Keflavik International.

Iceland is one of the most active volcanic areas on the planet. Instead of having a central volcano, the Reykjanes Peninsula is dominated by a rift valley, with lava fields and cones, CNN reported.

Earlier, in March, the lagoon was evacuated due to seismic activity, the report said. Earlier, in November, the lagoon was closed for a week after 1400 earthquakes were recorded in 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)