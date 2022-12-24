ICYMI: NASA has formally retired its Mars InSight lander, the first robotic probe specially designed to study the deep interior of a distant world, four years after it arrived on the surface of the red planet https://t.co/xfUR8AM5dN pic.twitter.com/PtYZtJcI8C— Reuters (@Reuters) December 24, 2022

