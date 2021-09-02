Amid 'record breaking' heavy rains, floods and 'dangerous conditions of road', Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York has declared a 'State of Emergency' in the city. He has also asked the citizens to stay inside their homes. He added that they are also keeping a watch on the power grid and about 5,300 customers are without power in the city:

"I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight," tweets Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio pic.twitter.com/J8hUylZN2R — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

