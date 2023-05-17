Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that police have surrounded his house and that his arrest is imminent. Taking to social media, the former PM and PTI chief said, "This might be my last tweet before my next arrest because the police have surrounded my residence. The development comes after Punjab Government gave Imran Khan a 24-hour deadline to hand over "30-40 Terrorists" hiding at his residence in Lahore. Pakistan: Punjab Government Gives Imran Khan 24-Hour Deadline to Handover '30-40 Terrorists' Hiding at His Residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan To Be Arrested?

BREAKING 🚨 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says police have surrounded his house and that his arrest is imminent — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 17, 2023

This Might Be My Last Tweet

میری اگلی گرفتاری سے قبل شاید یہ میری آخری ٹویٹ ہو کیونکہ پولیس میری رہائشگاہ کا محاصرہ کر چکی ہے۔https://t.co/jsGck6vdGR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

Police Have Surrounded House

Scenes from outside my house while I was addressing the nation. pic.twitter.com/I1i4vL5rtC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

