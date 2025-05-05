The ministers of the Israeli Cabinet have approved plans to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip, news agency AP reported, citing two officials. The 'gradual' plan involves claiming more territory in the Palestinian enclave, where Israelis already hold control over half the land, they added. The influential security Cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government approved the decision early Monday, May 5, the report added. Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu-Led Cabinet Approves Plans to Intensify Gaza Operations, Official Says.

Israel Approves Plan To Capture All of Gaza

Israeli ministers have approved plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, AP reports citing 2 officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025

