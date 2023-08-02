On the night when his predecessor and political rival, former President Trump, was indicted, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to watch the summer blockbuster film "Oppenheimer." The Bidens are currently vacating in Rehoboth, and they had supper at Matt's Fish Camp Lewes in the area before heading to the movie. Early in the evening, they made their way to the theatre to watch the film, which starred Cillian Murphy as the renowned real-life physicist from the Manhattan Project. Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe While Speaking on COVID-19 Deaths, Says 'Over 100 People' Died From Coronavirus (Watch Video).

NEW - Joe and Jill Biden at a movie theater to watch Oppenheimer less than an hour after Trump was indicted. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 1, 2023

