JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Donald Trump's tariffs would boost inflation, likely leading to the price rise of domestic and imported goods. The Trump tariffs announced on multiple countries have already put some industries into deep concerns over layoffs or planning a strategy around the import taxes. JPMC CEO Jamie Dimon said, "recent tariffs will likely increase inflation.". He highlighted that the US economy was already slowing down. Trump's tariffs announcement led to a global stock market crash , which affected China, Italy, Singapore and many other countries. TSMC Shares Plunge by 10% Amid Donald Trump’s Steep Tariff Hikes.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Said Trump Tariffs Would Increase Inflation

JUST IN: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says "recent tariffs will likely increase inflation." — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 7, 2025

