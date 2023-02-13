Kari Lake, who is Donald Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona Governor, reportedly refused to stand for the Black national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 12). A photo shared by right-wing pundit Benny Johnson shows Kari Lake sitting when the Black national anthem was played, reports Newsweek. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Super Bowl LVII, pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Reacting to Lake's photo, her campaign's "war room" Twitter account posted: "Our girl is against the idea of a 'black National Anthem' for the same reason she's against a 'white National Anthem. She subscribes to the idea of "one Nation, under God."

Kari Lake Refuses to Stand for Black National Anthem, Her 'War Room' Reacts:

Our girl is against the idea of a “black National Anthem” for the same reason she’s against a “white National Anthem” She subscribes to the idea of “one Nation, under God” @katiehobbs is against it because she just simply hates black people. https://t.co/ZKdX3fNB1a — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) February 13, 2023

