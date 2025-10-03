In a surprising turn of events in Oro Valley, Arizona, a bear casually wandered into a Fry’s grocery store on the morning of September 29, surprising shoppers as it checked out the produce section. Witnesses described the bear strolling through aisles without causing any damage, seemingly inspecting fruits and vegetables. One shopper looked up from his phone to find the animal right in front of him. Police confirmed the bear entered through the automatic doors and exited the same way, leaving the store empty-handed. Authorities lost track of the animal after it left, and no one was injured during the unusual visit. Despite the brief scare, business continued as usual at the store. Chicago: Cops Pull Wild Coyote Out From Refrigerated Section at Aldi Store in Illinois, Video Goes Viral.

Arizona Bear Visits Grocery Store, Leaves Without Stealing

🇺🇸 BEAR WALKS INTO AN ARIZONA GROCERY STORE, CHECKS OUT PRODUCE, LEAVES WITHOUT PAYING A bear strolled into a Fry’s in Oro Valley, ran around for a bit, and dipped. Cops say it didn’t damage anything, but it did casually wander into the produce section like it had a shopping… https://t.co/HEpAXGxHBv pic.twitter.com/fyx5QxF5CG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

