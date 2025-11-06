An Arizona man, 38-year-old Christopher Scholtes, who pleaded guilty to killing his 2-year-old daughter by leaving her inside a scorching car, was found dead just days before starting his prison term. Scholtes was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday but never showed up. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later confirmed his death. In July 2024, Scholtes left his daughter, Parker, strapped in a car for nearly three hours in 109°F heat while he watched porn and played video games inside. The car’s engine and AC shut off after 30 minutes, causing her death. He faced 20–30 years in prison under a plea deal. His cause of death remains under investigation. US: Father Jumps Into Ocean To Save Daughter After She Falls From 4th Deck of Disney Dream Cruise Ship, Dramatic Rescue of Duo Captured on Video.

Arizona Father Found Dead Days Before Sentencing for Toddler’s Hot Car Death

NEW: Arizona man who left his two-year-old daughter to die in a hot car while he watched p*rn and played video games, found deceased. Christopher Scholtes was set to report to prison on Wednesday, but never arrived at the hearing. Scholtes had pleaded guilty to second-degree… pic.twitter.com/qy3CgB8L9y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

