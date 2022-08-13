In a ridiculous development of incident, an Italian man is rescued after getting trapped in a collapsed tunnel near the Vatican. According to the police, the man is suspected of being part of a gang burrowing his way to a nearby bank. The man, who was trying to dig the tunnel to reach & probably rob the cash from the nearby bank, got trapped as the tunnel collapsed before he could reach the site. Firefighters dug him out before he was freed and was later taken to the hospital. VLC Media Player Banned by Indian Govt; Website And VLC Download Link Blocked in India.

Watch video:

VIDEO: An Italian man is rescued after getting trapped in a collapsed tunnel near the Vatican. Firefighters dig him out, before he is freed and taken to hospital. According to the police, the man is suspected of being part of a gang burrowing its way to a nearby bank. pic.twitter.com/Yd6p0eZ0uV — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)