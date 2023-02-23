A loud explosion was heard in the western part of Kyiv, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Air raid alert was turned on minutes before the explosion, the report added. This comes two days after US President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv. Russia-Ukraine War: India, Ukraine Discuss Ten-Point Peace Formula.

Russia-Ukraine War:

⚡️⚡️Loud explosion heard in Kyiv. A loud explosion sounded in the western part of Kyiv, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Air raid alert was turned on minutes before the explosion. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)