Kyiv, February 22: Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, National Security Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Kumar Doval on Monday discussed the Ukrainian Peace Plan, a ten-point Peace Formula that provides comprehensive answers to the question of what needs to be done to end the war in a sustainable and just manner.

According to Yermak, Ukraine continues to fight on the battlefield, but at the same time has proposed a peace plan. The draft resolution on support for the principles of the UN Charter, which form the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, will be considered by the UN General Assembly on February 23, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official website. Russia-Ukraine War: More Than 600 Ukrainian Troops Killed in Kramatorsk in Russian Retaliatory Missile Strike.

The peace document is based on such fundamental principles as the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders. Russia-Ukraine War: US Announces Another USD 2.5 Billion Military Aid Package for Ukraine to Fight Against Russian Aggression.

"Cooperation with India is very important to us. We believe that you will support our resolution, as it contains very correct wording on the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. Our goals are transparent and clear: we do not claim a single centimetre of Russian territory, we just want to get ours back," Yermak said during a telephonic conversation with Ajit Kumar Doval.

Yermak informed his interlocutor about the current situation at the front, in particular about the extremely difficult defence of the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

"We know that Russia is preparing certain offensive actions, and we are preparing to respond. The Russian army is very unmotivated, while Ukrainian warriors are showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. We will not stop until we liberate all our territories. We only need weapons," the Head of the Presidential Office said.

Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine is interested in the broadest possible support for its peace resolution, in particular from the countries of the Global South. The Head of the President's Office emphasized about the need of forming a new effective security system in the world to replace the ineffective one that existed until February 24, 2022.

"This resolution is fundamental for us because it restores respect for international law and the UN Charter in the world. It is very important to protect the territorial integrity of any state in the world in order to prevent any attempts by one country to appropriate the territory of another one in the future," emphasized Andriy Yermak, according to the President of Ukraine's official website.

Andriy Yermak believes these principles are shared by India and the majority of countries of the world. According to Yermak, Ukraine welcomes any initiatives that give a chance to end the war and restore the territorial integrity of our country, but these should not be partial temporary solutions such as a ceasefire, but a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Otherwise, peace will be unstable, and this is unacceptable for Ukraine.

"We are absolutely convinced that the war can and should be ended this year, so that the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion will be the first and last in our history," emphasized Andriy Yermak. The parties agreed to maintain close contact on the eve of the UN General Assembly vote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)